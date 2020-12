The most awaited #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) feature of 2020 is now in public preview: #MSIX app attach integration in the Azure Portal. Stefan Georgiev @stg3orgi explains exactly what do you and how to get access and you can watch a video overview as well from the Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy).

Sign up here: MSIX app attach Azure portal integration public preview – Microsoft Tech Community and watch the video here: MSIX AppAttach Portal | Windows Virtual Desktop – YouTube