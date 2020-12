My colleague Jim Moyle @JimMoyle recently presented at the Sweden #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) User Group on the subject of #FSLogix. It’s a great video to watch because it discusses the how and why of possible FSLogix scenarios from basic to very advanced.

Check it out here:Video recording of the second Sweden WVD User Group (SWVDUG) meetup 2020-November-11 – YouTube