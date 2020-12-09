Connecting to WVD from a Linux device

You can access Windows Virtual Desktop resources from your Linux devices with the web client or the following supported clients, provided by our Linux thin client partners. We’re working with a number of partners to enable supported Windows Virtual Desktop clients on more Linux-based operating systems and devices. If you need Windows Virtual Desktop support on a Linux platform that isn’t listed here, let us know on our UserVoice page. Read more here: Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Support – Azure | Microsoft Docs
