Bas van Kaam (@basvankaam) from #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner #Nerdio (@getnerdio) has written an article that explains how you can make larger WVD deployments highly available whether you use Nerdio or not.

Read it all here: How to Make Your 1,000+ User Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Deployment Highly Available – Nerdio (getnerdio.com)