#WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) has been issued SOC2 certification. Service Organization Controls (SOC) framework is a standard for controls that safeguard the confidentiality and privacy of information stored and processed in the cloud. This aligns with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE), the reporting standard for international service organizations.

