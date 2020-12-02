Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) bandwidth requirements

The Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) used in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) is a sophisticated technology that uses various techniques to perfect the server’s remote graphics’ delivery to the client device. Depending on the use case, availability of computing resources, and network bandwidth, RDP dynamically adjusts various parameters to deliver the best user experience.
Read all the details here: Remote Desktop Protocol bandwidth requirements Windows Virtual Desktop – Azure | Microsoft Docs
