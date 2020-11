And the WVD Community keeps getting better! Patrick Kohler and Simon Binder have announced the WVD Tech Fest event! The event will be held on the 25th February 2021 and will have lots of sessions around WVD speakers include: @brinkhoff_c @msazureacademy @marcelmeuer @fberson and many more!

Register here: https://wvdtechfest.com/