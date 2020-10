I think that using #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) is the future of app and image management (especially with #MSIX #AppAttach). Stein-Erik Alvestad (‎@salvestad) does a excellent and detailed job of explaining how you can deploy WVD Desktops with Arm and Azure DevOps.

Read it here: https://alven.tech/windows-virtual-desktop-with-arm-and-azure-devops/