Christiaan Brinkhoff (@brinkhoff_c) and Dean Cefola (@msazureacademy) have published episode 5 of the Desktops in the Cloud (@desktopscloud) series where you learn about game-changing application delivery technology MSIX from the horse’s mouth. Stefan Georgiev from the #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Engineering team is explaining the architecture, performance limits and will show you cool exclusive demo’s that have never been shown before!