MSIX App Attach Packaging Apps for Windows Virtual Desktop WVD Step by Step

The good folks over at Cloud Inspired have published a Youtube videos that looks at a step by guide using MSIX app attach to package applications to a virtual hard disk (VHD) for mounting to #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) session hosts (Windows 10 2004) uploaded to Azure files.

In short this gives us an easy way to package applications both old and new, and deliver to VDI, WVD or RDS environments. This enables a central reliable solution to manage our apps, reducing network bandwidth and disk space optimisations. MSIX app attach is Microsoft tool and a form of application virtualization which we can compare to, for example App-V.