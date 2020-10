New Free Microsoft WVD Training

This month we have #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) trainings coming up! Check these and register today! Here are also some links to partner pages with Windows Virtual Desktop marketing, sales and technical resources!

Training

26-Oct-2020 – Implementing Windows Virtual Desktop: Windows Virtual Desktop Overview and Architecture – https://lnkd.in/dEfuzwm

27-Oct-2020 – Implementing Windows Virtual Desktop: WVD Deployment, Profile management, Identity, and Security – https://lnkd.in/dqhGH7w

28-Oct-2020 – Implementing Windows Virtual Desktop: WVD Infrastructure Management – https://lnkd.in/djj7n_W

29-Oct-2020 – Implementing Windows Virtual Desktop: WVD Assessment, Migration and Optimization – https://lnkd.in/dw-c2Cy

Partner resources for delivering the Azure Immersion Workshop: Windows Virtual Desktop: https://lnkd.in/dFk-hfm

Windows Virtual Desktop Marketing resources: https://lnkd.in/dMnn-Vx

Business Development: Building a Cloud Practice in Microsoft Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop with Nerdio – https://lnkd.in/diX7CZE

When your #WVD practice is maturing, attaining the #WVD Advanced specialization is recommended! Check the requirements at https://lnkd.in/dzKYC6Z

