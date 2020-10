#WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner #Nerdio (@getnerdio) has released their Nerdio Manager for WVD Community Edition which is a free version of their product for private use with almost all the features that the paid product has. Check it out!

Read more here: https://getnerdio.com/academy-enterprise/available-now-nerdio-manager-for-wvd-community-edition/