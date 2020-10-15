Is your customer right for WVD? Take these 4 steps to price an offer and decide.

Michel Roth News

This article written by our US Microsoft Partner colleagues explains what factors you should keep in mind when you’re planning on suggesting #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) to your customers. 

  1. Understand customer requirements
  2. Estimate costs with the solution configurator
  3. Take advantage of discounts and incentives
  4. Create a fixed price package for your customer

Read it here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/us-partner-blog/2020/04/07/is-your-customer-right-for-wvd-take-these-4-steps-to-price-an-offer-and-decide/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.