With MSIX and Azure DevOps you can go from making a code change in your repo to getting the updated release of your application on users’ machines in a matter of minutes. Join us for this demo-driven session as we demonstrate how to use MSIX CI/CD Pipelines to automate building, packaging, and deploying your desktop applications.

Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnDCaQNnZc0&ab_channel=Microsoft365Developer