What’s new from Microsoft Ignite: Windows Virtual Desktop with Pieter Wigleven, PM lead

In this @desktopsinthecloud episode @brinkhoff_c and @deancefola invited @PieterWigleven, one of the Program Manager leads from the WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Engineering team to walk us through all the new announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2020 that happened last week. He showed us some great interactive demo’s around MSIX app attach via the Azure Portal, Microsoft Endpoint Manager integration for Windows 10 Enterprise, Start VM on Connect, and way more.

Video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsgWHpA7Uz0&ab_channel=DesktopsintheCloud