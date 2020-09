My colleague Seif Bassen has written a nice article about ways you can think of using SCCM Orchestration groups with WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) to effectively manage session hosts, to keep them up-to date with the latest security updates and new builds with the least disruption possible to the multiple sessions connected to the same session host.

Read it here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/experimenting-windows-virtual-desktop-orchestration-groups-bassem/