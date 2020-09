Mahmoud A. Atallah (@Mahmoud_Atallah) has written an article that explains how you can use custom URL redirection for #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) so that users can use a URL that they can easily remember vs using the default https://rdweb.wvd.microsoft.com/webclient/index.html

Read more here: https://3tallah.com/configure-custom-url-redirection-for-windows-virtual-desktop-wvd/