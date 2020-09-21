How to reduce the size of a FSLogix Profile Container when running Microsoft Teams

Michel Roth News

James Rankin (@james____rankin) has some great tips on how to reduce the size of a #FSlogix Profile Container when Microsoft Teams is being used – this would work both with and without WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD).

Read more here: https://james-rankin.com/articles/quickpost-how-to-stop-fslogix-profile-containers-bloating-when-running-microsoft-teams/

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.