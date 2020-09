Ryan Mangan (@RyMangan) has published his Azure Files sizing calculator on Github to help against the pitfalls of IOPs / user profile performance issues within a help against the pitfalls of IOPs / user profile performance issues within a WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) deployment and he is looking for feedback!

Read more here: https://ryanmangansitblog.com/2020/09/11/azure-files-sizing-calculator-for-windows-virtual-desktop/