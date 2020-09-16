This article has a collection of partner resources for delivering the Azure Immersion Workshop: Windows Virtual Desktop (IWWVD). IWWVD is a one-day hands-on workshop for IT Pros. The WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) workshop provides participants with both the knowledge and skills to accelerate designing and implementing a virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

The workshop covers product overview, design and architecture, best practices, deployment and management plane options, user profiles and data storage, along with third party tools and licensing considerations. With two hands-on labs, the first hands-on lab will enable participants to create their first Windows Virtual Desktop architecture, create Active Directory groups, assign users, create a master image and then connect to a virtual desktop. The second hands-on lab delves into operationalizing the virtual desktop infrastructure with monitoring, scaling, and image management.

Read more here: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-GB/asset/collection/azure-immersion-workshop-windows-virtual-desktop#/