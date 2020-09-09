Windows Virtual Desktop is now available in the Azure Government cloud

WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) is now in public preview in Azure US Government regions, along with the Azure portal integration. With the Azure portal integration, you get a simple interface to deploy and manage apps and virtual desktops. Host pool, workspace, and all other objects you create are Azure Resource Manager objects and are managed the same way as other Azure resources. You can provide fine-grained access to Windows Virtual Desktop resources using role-based access control, publish remote apps and desktops to AAD groups instead of individual users, and troubleshoot issues faster with Azure Monitor.