Recently, we released a new version of the D series, a popular family for use in WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD). Dsv4-series sizes run on the Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8272CL (Cascade Lake) and provides a higher ACU / vCPU ratio than the DSv3 and is a bit cheaper.

Read more here: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-gb/updates/new-azure-vms-for-general-purpose-and-memory-intensive-workloads-now-available/