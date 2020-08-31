Windows Virtual Desktop partner: Cloudhouse

Apps are one of the most important and time consuming parts of a #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) project. That’s why it’s great to have partners like Cloudhouse that offers customers a turnkey application migration service that can move all applications, including ones that are incompatible with modern Windows operating systems, to the Windows Virtual Desktop environment, allowing customers to truly leverage multi-session Windows 10.

