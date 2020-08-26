Get Microsoft Remote Desktop – Microsoft Store en-GB

We’ve announced the Preview of #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Windows Store client – 10.2.1519. This new Remote Desktop Windows Store client now supports Windows Virtual Desktop connections and more new functionality. In this client we’ve also brought in refreshed UI flows for improved user-experiences – Fluent design, Light & Dark modes, and many more.

The new client has been re-written to the same underlying RDP core engine as the iOS, macOS and Android clients, which enables us to deliver new features at a faster cadence across all platforms.

