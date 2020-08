The #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) CAF Solution Factory has Technical and Sales Enablement contents for deploying WVD to Azure. The sales content contains PowerPoint for WVD and CAF. The technical enablement contains eBook that describes what needs to happen during a WVD deployment aligned to Cloud Adoption Framework, DevOps Project TaskList to help customers and partners to deploy and manage WVD in alignment to Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF).

