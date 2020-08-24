How to let users power on their Windows Virtual Desktop without giving them too much rights

My colleague Tom Hickling (@tomhickling) has published an article that explains how you can use Microsoft Power Automate (formerly Flow) and PowerApps to let users power on their #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Personal VMs without giving them too many rights. The Azure Academy (@MSAzureAcademy) has a complete video walkththrough as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R0S5fpCm18&feature=youtu.be

