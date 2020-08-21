Webinar: Modernize Your VDI Investments with Windows Virtual Desktop

Join this webinar on Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:00 PM–2:00 PM Pacific Time to learn how to create a more mobile and productive workforce by extending your #Citrix, #VMware, and #RemoteDesktopServices investments to #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD)

Modernize your virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) using the products that are already in your toolkit.

You’ll learn how to:

Manage hybrid environments with a single cloud-based control plane to simplify IT management.

Access applications and desktops from any device to deliver a high-definition experience anywhere.

Drive cost-efficiency by using existing licenses and paying for only what you use.

via Windows Virtual Desktop | Microsoft Azure