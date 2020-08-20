Webinar: Protect Remote Workers with Azure Network Security Solutions

Join this webinar on wednesday, September 9, 2020 10:00 AM–11:00 AM Pacific Time to learn how to establish a #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) remote work environment without compromising network security. Explore how to secure your apps, virtual networks, and virtual desktops in Azure. Then add an extra layer of protection for a zero-trust approach with Azure Firewall.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Improve security through cloud-based perimeter management.
  • Automate firewall deployment and route management for policy enforcement.
  • Enable more secure inbound or outbound internet access to and from virtual desktop infrastructure deployments.

via Network Security Solutions | Microsoft Azure

