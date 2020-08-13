Patrick Schidler (@wvdlogix) has released version 0.2 of his autoscaling tool, which provides a UI that makes it (even) easier to perform autoscaling in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD). His tool is free to use.

New UI of the WVDLogix AutoScaling Tool

Graphical User Interface (Modern Windows UI)

Secure connection to Azure (including MFA capabilities for your secure enrolment)

Provides all the steps mentioned in the official Microsoft documentation in just one single tool

Less than 2 minutes of user/admin interaction

Automated creation of the Automation Account

Automated creation of the required Run-As Account

Automated creation of the Logic App with all parameters

WebHook URI will be detected automatically

Your configuration will be saved in a file, if you need to quickly perform an update to your scaling, you don´t need to update the LogicApp from the Azure Portal / CLI

Always up-to-date, when Microsoft updates the script

Portable script / tool

via WVDLogix AutoScaling Tool | WVDLOGIX – Windows Virtual Desktop and FSLogix Blog