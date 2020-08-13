Patrick Schidler (@wvdlogix) has released version 0.2 of his autoscaling tool, which provides a UI that makes it (even) easier to perform autoscaling in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD). His tool is free to use.
- Graphical User Interface (Modern Windows UI)
- Secure connection to Azure (including MFA capabilities for your secure enrolment)
- Provides all the steps mentioned in the official Microsoft documentation in just one single tool
- Less than 2 minutes of user/admin interaction
- Automated creation of the Automation Account
- Automated creation of the required Run-As Account
- Automated creation of the Logic App with all parameters
- WebHook URI will be detected automatically
- Your configuration will be saved in a file, if you need to quickly perform an update to your scaling, you don´t need to update the LogicApp from the Azure Portal / CLI
- Always up-to-date, when Microsoft updates the script
- Portable script / tool
via WVDLogix AutoScaling Tool | WVDLOGIX – Windows Virtual Desktop and FSLogix Blog
