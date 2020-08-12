Ryan Mangan (@RyMangan) has written a blog post that runs through the summary stages of preparing for MS Teams on Windows Virtual Desktop and discusses a UI tool he created to make it easier.

The tool is a manual function however, and he has also created a script for deploying using a Custom Script Extension though Azure’s ARM panel. The link and video for this is provided at the end of his article.

via Configuring Microsoft Teams for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) – Ryan Mangan’s IT Blog