Using Wintellisys WVD Manager Version 2.0

Michel Roth News

#WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner Wintellisys has released version 2.0 of their WVD Manager product. The new features that were introduced as part of Wintellisys WVD Manager 2.0 as listed below.

  • Update: WVD Tenant Addition Process
  • Update: New and Intuitive Interface
  • Update: WVD Manager Dashboards
  • Feature: RBAC Manager
  • Feature: Multi-User Interface
  • Feature: WVD Manager Options
  • Feature: Session Hosts Manager
  • Feature: FSLogix Profiles Manager
  • Feature: WVD Notification Center
  • Feature: Operational Log
  • Feature: Tenant Configuration

via Using Wintellisys WVD Manager Version 2.0 — Wintellisys, Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.