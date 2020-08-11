#WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner Wintellisys has released version 2.0 of their WVD Manager product. The new features that were introduced as part of Wintellisys WVD Manager 2.0 as listed below.
- Update: WVD Tenant Addition Process
- Update: New and Intuitive Interface
- Update: WVD Manager Dashboards
- Feature: RBAC Manager
- Feature: Multi-User Interface
- Feature: WVD Manager Options
- Feature: Session Hosts Manager
- Feature: FSLogix Profiles Manager
- Feature: WVD Notification Center
- Feature: Operational Log
- Feature: Tenant Configuration
via Using Wintellisys WVD Manager Version 2.0 — Wintellisys, Inc.
