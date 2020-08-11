Final Security baseline Windows 10 and Windows Server, version 2004

We are pleased to announce the final release of the security configuration baseline settings for Windows 10 and Windows Server version 2004.

Please download the content from the Microsoft Security Compliance Toolkit, test the recommended configurations, and customize and implement as appropriate. If you have questions or issues, please let us know via the Security Baseline Community.

