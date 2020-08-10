AMD powered NVv4 instance now certified by Autodesk

AMD has announced that the #Azure NVv4 VMs (popular in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD)) are now certified by Autodesk for its AutoCAD, Revit, and Inventor applications.

After undergoing rigorous testing and detailed evaluation, IT managers and users have the assurance of reliability and the support from Autodesk they need to take their trusted workstation and desktop working environments to the Cloud. This certification is critical because it provides affirmation that NVv4 has been carefully evaluated by Autodesk and is fully supported meeting the expectations of Autodesk’s 3D CAD, AEC and VFX users.

