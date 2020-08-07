ControlUp + WVD integrations released

#WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner @ControlUp have released their first version of their integration with WVD (created by Esther Barthel @virtuEs_IT) allowing customers to perform WVD management actions right from the #ControlUp console.
In the first release of ControlUp WVD script actions, you’ll find:
- WVD Store Azure Service Principal Credentials
- WVD Prepare PowerShell Modules prerequisites
- WVD Get Hostpool
- WVD Get Hostpool Application Group
- WVD Get Hostpool Image Information
- WVD Get Hostpool Session Hosts
- WVD Get Hostpool User Sessions
- WVD Set Hostpool Load Balancing Algorithm
- WVD Set Hostpool Max Session limit
- WVD Get Session Host
- WVD Set Session Host Drain Mode
- WVD Send Message to User Session
