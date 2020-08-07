ControlUp + WVD integrations released

#WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner @ControlUp have released their first version of their integration with WVD (created by Esther Barthel @virtuEs_IT) allowing customers to perform WVD management actions right from the #ControlUp console.

In the first release of ControlUp WVD script actions, you’ll find:

via ControlUp + WVD = ❤️ | ControlUp