Monitoring Windows Virtual Desktop ARM Update with Log Analytics and Azure Monitor

In this video, Travis Roberts (@ciraltos) walks through setting up the Azure Monitor solution for the #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) ARM version. The video starts by setting up a Log Analytics workspace, then adding the Session Hosts to the Log Analytics Workspace. After that, Azure Diagnostic data is configuring to send data to Log Analytics. Lastly, the Workbook available from Microsoft is deployed to view WVD performance and session information.

via Monitoring Windows Virtual Desktop Spring Update with Log Analytics and Azure Monitor – YouTube