WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD)Optimization Tool now available

Optimizing images has always been an important component of preparing images as part of a traditional Remote Desktop Services (RDS) infrastructure or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). Optimizing session hosts, in particular, can increase user density and eventually lower costs. With the Virtual Desktop Optimization Tool, you can optimize your Windows 10, version 2004 multi- and single-session deployments in Windows Virtual Desktop.

via (Windows) Virtual Desktop Optimization Tool now available – Microsoft Tech Community – 1558614