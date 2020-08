Bram Wolfs (@bramwolfs) is the author of the popular App-V scheduler. In the most recent release, the tool has been rename to AppVentiX and now supports MSIX AppAtach for use in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD). Here’s a demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mo9xqg4CkQo&feature=emb_logo

via Features – AppVentiX