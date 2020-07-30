Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 2004 is now supported on WVD with improved performance

Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 2004 is now supported on #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD). Using #FSLogix on #WVD? Make sure to install the latest Windows Updates as we included an important fix to enhance logon performance. The chart shows the connection times for users connecting to Win10 multi-session with FSLogix user profiles. For this test we connected 50 users that were launched 5 seconds apart. The blue curve shows the connection times which are increasing exponentially until they reach over 10 minutes. The orange curve shows the connection times but with the July WU update that includes optimizations for AppX registrations when using FSLogix.