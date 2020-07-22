What’s new in the Windows Desktop client 1.2.1185

We recently released a new version of the #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) Windows Client to the insiders right. Here’s what is new:
- You can now be subscribed to Workspaces with multiple user accounts, using the overflow menu (…) option on the command bar at the top of the client. To differentiate Workspaces, the Workspace titles now include the username, as do all app shortcuts titles.
- Added additional information to subscription error messages to improve troubleshooting.
- The collapsed/expanded state of Workspaces is now preserved during a refresh.
- Added a Send Diagnostics and Close button to the Connection information dialog.
via What’s new in the Windows Desktop client | Microsoft Docs
Leave a Reply