UX Series – Improve the WVD application landscape experience Part 2

Patrick Köhler (@WVDlogix) has published part 2 in his series that explains what you can do to improve your application landscape experience on #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) for your end-users and administrators.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 – Application Landscape Experience (ALE) – explained

Chapter 2 – Application data – Understand, where the application stores data

Chapter 3 – Application Delivery Models for WVD

Chapter 4 – FSLogix App Masking

Chapter 5 – Application not compatible? What is Microsoft Desktop App Assure

via UX Series – Improve the WVD application landscape experience | WVDLOGIX – Windows Virtual Desktop and FSLogix Blog