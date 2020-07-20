App Volumes 4 for Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure is Available Now

App Volumes 4 and its next generation capabilities such as Simplified Application Management are now available for Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure! With this latest release, customers leveraging Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure can reduce the size and quantity of their gold images in Azure, which directly results in reduced storage costs in and less time spent managing and updating images. Additionally, you can then drastically reduce the time spent in managing applications with SAM.

