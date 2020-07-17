Proactively monitor ARM-based Windows Virtual Desktop with Azure Log Analytics and Azure Monitor

In this post Microsoft’s Christiaan Brinkhoff (@brinkhoff_c) explains how to configure Azure Monitor with Azure Log Analytics in Microsoft Azure, so you can proactively monitor your Azure Resource Manager (ARM)-based #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) environment.

This blog post, which comes from a collaboration of different teams within Microsoft, aims to empower our customers on the ARM-based Windows Virtual Desktop. The information in this post is community driven. Nothing is officially launched by the Windows Virtual Desktop product team. I want to highlight @VanessaBruwer, @JasonByway and @ThomasVuylsteke at Microsoft for their work creating the custom workbook.

