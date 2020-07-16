In this video Travis Roberts (@ciraltos) shows you how to configure Email Feed Discovery for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). Email Feed Discovery allows users to setup the Remote Desktop Client with their email address instead of the WVD Feed URL.
