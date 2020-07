The good folks at Msixhero.net have updated their MSIX hero tool to include a handy feature which makes it easy to create a VHD image and scripts for staging, registering, unregistering and unstaging. This is a foundation for MSIX app attach for use with #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) (via @brinkhoff_c)

