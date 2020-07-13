Microsoft hosted virtual WVD day

Heads-up! July 24th from 9 to 16.15 (GMT+1) Microsoft is hosting a full day of WVD content, virtually of course. GBB and other Microsoft experts will share insights and practises around #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD).
Agenda:
|09:00 – 09:30
|Windows Virtual Desktop Overview
|09:30 – 10:15
|Spring Update
|10:15 – 10:30
|Morning Q&A
|10:30 – 10:45
|Break
|10:45 – 11:30
|Panel Session
|11:30 – 12:00
|Best Practice: App Deployment
|12:00 – 12:45
|Lunch
|12:45 – 13:15
|Best Practice: Image Deployment
|13:15 – 13:35
|Best Practice: Storage Deployment
|13:35 – 13:50
|Q&A
|13:50 – 14:15
|Break
|14:15 – 14:45
|Best Practice: Networking Guidance
|14:45 – 15:15
|Best Practice: Security Guidance
|15:15 – 15:45
|Optimisation
|15:45 – 16:15
|Afternoon Q&A and Closing Comments
Leave a Reply