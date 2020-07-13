Microsoft hosted virtual WVD day

Heads-up! July 24th from 9 to 16.15 (GMT+1) Microsoft is hosting a full day of WVD content, virtually of course. GBB and other Microsoft experts will share insights and practises around #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD).

Agenda:

09:00 – 09:30 Windows Virtual Desktop Overview 09:30 – 10:15 Spring Update 10:15 – 10:30 Morning Q&A 10:30 – 10:45 Break 10:45 – 11:30 Panel Session 11:30 – 12:00 Best Practice: App Deployment 12:00 – 12:45 Lunch 12:45 – 13:15 Best Practice: Image Deployment 13:15 – 13:35 Best Practice: Storage Deployment 13:35 – 13:50 Q&A 13:50 – 14:15 Break 14:15 – 14:45 Best Practice: Networking Guidance 14:45 – 15:15 Best Practice: Security Guidance 15:15 – 15:45 Optimisation 15:45 – 16:15 Afternoon Q&A and Closing Comments

via Virtual Event: Windows Virtual Desktop