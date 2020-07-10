My colleague Roel Schellens (@RoelSchellens) has written a great article where he provides an in-depth introduction on how to get started with Building a Windows 10 Enterprise Multi Session Master Image with the Azure Image Builder DevOps Task for use in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD).
Covered in the post:
- Introduction
- Pre-requisites
- Setup Azure Image Builder with PowerShell
- Create and Configure the Azure VM Image Builder DevOps Task Release Pipeline
- Use the newly build Image in WVD Spring Release!
- Troubleshooting AIB DevOps Release Pipeline
via Building a Windows 10 Enterprise Multi Session Master Image with the Azure Image Builder DevOps Task – Microsoft Tech Community – 1503913
