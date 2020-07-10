My colleague Roel Schellens (@RoelSchellens) has written a great article where he provides an in-depth introduction on how to get started with Building a Windows 10 Enterprise Multi Session Master Image with the Azure Image Builder DevOps Task for use in #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD).

Covered in the post:

Introduction Pre-requisites Setup Azure Image Builder with PowerShell Create and Configure the Azure VM Image Builder DevOps Task Release Pipeline Use the newly build Image in WVD Spring Release! Troubleshooting AIB DevOps Release Pipeline

via Building a Windows 10 Enterprise Multi Session Master Image with the Azure Image Builder DevOps Task – Microsoft Tech Community – 1503913