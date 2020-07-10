My colleague Alex Campos (@alexcampos) has written a blog that shares his experiences on deploying #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) for 2000 users in two weeks, including the usage of partner #Nerdio.

If you are facing a similar challenge now, please consider the following experience and simple recommendations. This is not a step-by-step deployment guide; it just focuses on some adventures to deploy an urgent project of Windows Virtual Desktop for more than 2000 users in two weeks. It tries to highlight some key points that were identified during the deploy in a production environment.

via Adventures deploying Windows Virtual Desktop into Production – Microsoft Tech Community – 1493293