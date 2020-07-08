5 new WVD videos on WVDCommunity

The good folks at the WVDCommunity (@WVDcommunity) have added 5 new #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) videos to their events page here: https://wvdcommunity.events/

– Bas van Kaam: Nerdio Manager for WVD (Igel Disrupt 2020)

– Tim Hermie: WVD Set up your environment in the blink of an eye

– Neil McLoughlin: Windows Virtual Desktop from a Citrix guy´s perspective (M365 Marathon and E2EVC)

– Patrick Köhler: How Microsoft Teams completes our VDI environments (M365 Marathon)

– Wendy Gay: Citrix & WVD (E2EVC)

