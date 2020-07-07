Understanding Nerdio Azure WVD Auto-Scale Behavior

In this video, #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) partner #Nerdio demoes and explains their autoscale history visualization, which helps you understand how the autoscale engine is behaving and what changes it’s making to the system, why and how much money it is saving for you.

You’ll also learn how to visually see what happens in the environment in the user session, CPU usage, and number of host pools perspective. All of this can be done in Nerdio Manager for WVD.

via How to Understand Azure WVD Auto-Scale Behavior With Visualization (Windows Virtual Desktop Demo) – YouTube