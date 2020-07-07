Official Microsoft Learning path for WVD released

Michel Roth News

The official Microsoft Learning path for #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) has been updated for the #ARM release and now includes 2 hours of learning on preparing (for), deploying and optimzing #WVD.

It includes some of the following subjects:

via Deliver remote desktops and apps from Azure with Windows Virtual Desktop – Learn | Microsoft Docs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.