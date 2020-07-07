Official Microsoft Learning path for WVD released

The official Microsoft Learning path for #WindowsVirtualDesktop (#WVD) has been updated for the #ARM release and now includes 2 hours of learning on preparing (for), deploying and optimzing #WVD.
It includes some of the following subjects:
- What is Windows Virtual Desktop?5 min
- How does Windows Virtual Desktop work?5 min
- When to use Windows Virtual Desktop3 min
- Provision an Azure Active Directory tenant3 min
- Integrate Azure AD with Active Directory Domain Services3 min
- Set up Azure resources, assign roles, and licenses5 min
- Register Windows Virtual Desktop provider with the subscription5 min
- Windows Virtual Desktop deployment overview5 min
- Create and share a desktop with users10 min
- Configure apps for users5 min
- Customize the Windows Virtual Desktop workspace5 min
- Separate user profiles from virtual machines with FSLogix profiles3 min
- Create FSLogix profile for Windows Virtual Desktop users7 min
- Migrate files from local file shares into Azure storage by using Azure File Sync3 min
- Automate depth and breadth scaling for Windows Virtual Desktop host pools3 min
via Deliver remote desktops and apps from Azure with Windows Virtual Desktop – Learn | Microsoft Docs
Leave a Reply